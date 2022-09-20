ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Short Interest Down 9.7% in August

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 360,100 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the August 15th total of 398,700 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

ICF International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ICFI stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 0.61. ICF International has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $111.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at ICF International

A number of equities analysts have commented on ICFI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on ICF International from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on ICF International from $121.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $526,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,396,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICF International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICF International during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 268.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICF International during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 27.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ICF International during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Stories

