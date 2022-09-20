HYA Advisors Inc Sells 298 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

HYA Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $593,029,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 11,807.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $127,014,000 after purchasing an additional 544,308 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 24,340.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 490,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $113,447,000 after purchasing an additional 488,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 394,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $4.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.34. 103,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,319,772. The company has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $155.00 and a 1 year high of $266.79.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.17%.

In other FedEx news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FedEx from $269.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.30.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

