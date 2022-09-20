HYA Advisors Inc Sells 2,250 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

HYA Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 72.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4,642.9% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.39. The stock had a trading volume of 32,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,345. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.75. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $50.90 and a 12-month high of $63.12.

