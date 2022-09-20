HYA Advisors Inc Sells 2,072 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

HYA Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the quarter. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 336,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 75,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its stake in Bank of America by 15.4% during the second quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 13.2% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Bank of America by 22.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 692,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,562,000 after buying an additional 129,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.3 %

BAC traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.23. 803,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,831,444. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.