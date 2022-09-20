HYA Advisors Inc Purchases 1,268 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

HYA Advisors Inc increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after acquiring an additional 602,148 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,964,000 after acquiring an additional 456,341 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,628,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,100,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,910,000 after purchasing an additional 274,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4,403.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 158,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,745,000 after purchasing an additional 155,128 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.01. 3,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,938. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.80 and a 1 year high of $154.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.62 and a 200 day moving average of $140.31.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

