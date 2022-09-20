HYA Advisors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

HYA Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 30.2% in the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 23,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,875,000. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 163.5% during the second quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.00. 3,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,003. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.62 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.39.

