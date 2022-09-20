HYA Advisors Inc Has $9.20 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

HYA Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 3.6% of HYA Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $289.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,470,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,582,136. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.21.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

