HYA Advisors Inc Has $500,000 Holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

HYA Advisors Inc lessened its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,220 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.21% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TAXF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 337.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 48,043 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 373.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 86,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 67,886 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 1,416.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 319,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 298,329 shares during the period.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.72. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,494. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.90 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.45.

