HYA Advisors Inc Has $3.33 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

HYA Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,628 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for about 1.3% of HYA Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,525,279,000 after acquiring an additional 919,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,572,950,000 after buying an additional 1,446,489 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,739,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,644,964,000 after buying an additional 210,562 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,823,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,962,730,000 after buying an additional 103,642 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,597,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,729,611,000 after buying an additional 9,088 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.61.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,108 shares of company stock worth $22,650,291 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $5.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $418.60. 30,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.69.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

