HYA Advisors Inc Has $1.89 Million Holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

HYA Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 208,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after buying an additional 37,405 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 12,005 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 173,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the period.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IDV traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.67. 1,144,004 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.95.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

