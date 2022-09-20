HYA Advisors Inc Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

HYA Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 36.9% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 88,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 23,921 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUV traded down $1.57 on Tuesday, reaching $70.79. 18,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,492. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $66.20 and a twelve month high of $84.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.40 and a 200-day moving average of $75.51.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.