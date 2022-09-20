HYA Advisors Inc Buys 3,023 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

HYA Advisors Inc boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the quarter. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,085,000 after purchasing an additional 72,412 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,488,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 636,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,378,000 after purchasing an additional 150,102 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $14,846,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,026,000 after buying an additional 30,036 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Price Performance

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.03. The stock had a trading volume of 14,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,610. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.79. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $36.24.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.