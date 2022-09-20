Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 380,300 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the August 15th total of 423,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 151,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huron Consulting Group

In other Huron Consulting Group news, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total transaction of $30,159.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,219.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,913.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total transaction of $30,159.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,219.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,730 shares of company stock valued at $251,202 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,291,000 after acquiring an additional 589,297 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at about $13,844,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at about $19,388,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at about $16,332,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 205.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 276,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after acquiring an additional 185,944 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.72. 117,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,706. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $273.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

