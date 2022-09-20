Hungarian Vizsla Inu Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $835,456.40 (HVI)

Hungarian Vizsla Inu (HVI) traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 20th. Hungarian Vizsla Inu has a total market cap of $835,456.40 and $69,121.00 worth of Hungarian Vizsla Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hungarian Vizsla Inu has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hungarian Vizsla Inu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hungarian Vizsla Inu alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00124446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005277 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005276 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.23 or 0.00882331 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Hungarian Vizsla Inu

Hungarian Vizsla Inu’s official Twitter account is @hunvizslainu and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hungarian Vizsla Inu is https://reddit.com/r/Hungarianvizslainu.

Buying and Selling Hungarian Vizsla Inu

