Humana (NYSE:HUM) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $541.00 to $544.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Humana traded as high as $511.30 and last traded at $504.61, with a volume of 5280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $501.07.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Humana to $547.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.28.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Humana by 46,704.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $486.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $460.00. The company has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Humana’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 25.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

