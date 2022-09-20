Hudson Capital Management LLC Sells 713 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Hudson Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of Nucor stock traded down $5.52 on Tuesday, hitting $113.30. The company had a trading volume of 84,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,154. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $88.50 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.02 and a 200-day moving average of $133.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 6.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.78.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.