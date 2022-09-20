Hudson Capital Management LLC Sells 68,872 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Hudson Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 103,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68,872 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $9,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McNamara Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,066,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 112,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,426,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. ERN LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $832,000. jvl associates llc increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 80.7% during the second quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 67,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 30,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 290,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,836,000 after acquiring an additional 19,414 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.64. The company had a trading volume of 238,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,715,739. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.96 and its 200 day moving average is $100.10.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

