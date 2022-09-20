Hudson Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,084 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 1.2% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.41.

Walmart Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE WMT traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.29. 119,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,190,870. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.21. The stock has a market cap of $361.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total transaction of $1,316,696.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,497,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,139,425.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total transaction of $1,316,696.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,497,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,139,425.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $34,457,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.