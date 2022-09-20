Hudson Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,946 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.53. The company had a trading volume of 53,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,149. The firm has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $89.73 and a one year high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.56.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.83.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.