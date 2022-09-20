Hudson Capital Management LLC Has $278,000 Stock Position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Hudson Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,620 shares during the quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 35,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Middlesex Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Middlesex Water Stock Down 2.0 %

Middlesex Water Dividend Announcement

Shares of MSEX stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.02. The stock had a trading volume of 936 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,896. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $75.77 and a 12-month high of $121.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.79%.

About Middlesex Water

(Get Rating)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

