Hudson Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,242 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,047.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,181,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468,669 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,524,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,395 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,304,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,404 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 821.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,396,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,081,000 after buying an additional 3,028,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the first quarter worth approximately $60,927,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

NortonLifeLock Stock Down 2.2 %

NLOK stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.85. 104,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,871,608. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.57. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.71.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 30.35% and a negative return on equity of 565.66%. The business had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NortonLifeLock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

