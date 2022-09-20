Hudson Capital Management LLC Acquires 399 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Humana accounts for about 1.2% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Humana during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana in the first quarter worth $45,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HUM traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $503.79. 46,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $504.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $486.51 and its 200-day moving average is $460.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 25.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Humana’s payout ratio is 12.86%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUM. StockNews.com cut shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Humana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $494.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.28.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

