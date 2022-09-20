Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Short Interest Update

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the August 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 328,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Hookipa Pharma Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ HOOK traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,884. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.62. Hookipa Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $6.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on HOOK. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hookipa Pharma

About Hookipa Pharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Hookipa Pharma by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 47,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

