Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Hooker Furnishings Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $14.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.03. The stock has a market cap of $171.71 million, a P/E ratio of 50.66 and a beta of 0.88. Hooker Furnishings has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $28.23.

Hooker Furnishings Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. Hooker Furnishings’s payout ratio is currently 275.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hooker Furnishings

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hooker Furnishings

In related news, Director Henry G. Williamson, Jr. purchased 4,225 shares of Hooker Furnishings stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.70 per share, with a total value of $66,332.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,219.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 354.5% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 46,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 36,350 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 121.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 126,532 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hooker Furnishings during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hooker Furnishings during the second quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 115.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 69,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

