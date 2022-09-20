Honeycomb Investment Trust (LON:HONY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $800.00

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (LON:HONY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 800 ($9.67) and last traded at GBX 800 ($9.67), with a volume of 7162 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 830 ($10.03).

Honeycomb Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £277.90 million and a P/E ratio of 987.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 881.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 902.51.

Honeycomb Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a GBX 20 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.39%. Honeycomb Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 98.77%.

About Honeycomb Investment Trust

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc, a lending fund, engages in the acquisition of interests in loans made to consumers, small businesses, and other counterparties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

