Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the August 15th total of 88,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Chris P. Rader acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.20 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,109 shares in the company, valued at $567,181.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. 39.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Bancorp Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Home Bancorp to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Home Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of HBCP traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.45. The stock had a trading volume of 7,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,292. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.75 and its 200 day moving average is $37.72. Home Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.16 and a 12-month high of $45.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $320.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.71.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $32.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Bancorp will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

About Home Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.