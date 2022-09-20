Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 506,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 180,450 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.20% of Hologic worth $35,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,790,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $442,486,000 after buying an additional 398,923 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in shares of Hologic by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 8,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Hologic by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 20,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.13. 8,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,810. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.61 and a 12 month high of $80.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.71 million. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.