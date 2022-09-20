HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Short Interest Up 16.7% in August

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of HMN Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 71,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 25,442 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in HMN Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of HMN Financial by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HMN Financial alerts:

HMN Financial Price Performance

HMN Financial stock opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.47. HMN Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98.

HMN Financial Announces Dividend

HMN Financial ( NASDAQ:HMNF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter. HMN Financial had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 22.07%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. HMN Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.32%.

About HMN Financial

(Get Rating)

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HMN Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMN Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.