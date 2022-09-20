Hixon Zuercher LLC Buys 807 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 303,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Prologis by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $482,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Wolfe Research raised shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Prologis from $134.00 to $133.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.31.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $112.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.20%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.