Hixon Zuercher LLC Buys 761 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 1.9% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.79.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.8 %

GS opened at $328.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $331.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,440,649.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.