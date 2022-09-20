Hixon Zuercher LLC Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,012 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.7% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 62.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 770.0% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $429.92.

Shares of ADBE opened at $293.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $395.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.32. The stock has a market cap of $137.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.14 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

