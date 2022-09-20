Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Receives $38.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.57.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HIW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Highwoods Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

Shares of HIW opened at $30.30 on Thursday. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $29.24 and a 12 month high of $47.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Highwoods Properties

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 73.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,829,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,040,000 after acquiring an additional 699,104 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,626,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,940,000 after buying an additional 413,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,399,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,794,000 after buying an additional 55,672 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,312,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,641,000 after buying an additional 175,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 30.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,435,000 after purchasing an additional 492,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Articles

