HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DINO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

DINO stock opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.66. HF Sinclair has a 52-week low of $29.14 and a 52-week high of $58.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $1.03. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 143.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $52,544.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,203.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $52,544.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,203.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $563,803.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,021.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.