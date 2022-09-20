Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Stock Position Lowered by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,440 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Hennessy Advisors worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hennessy Advisors by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 201,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Hennessy Advisors alerts:

Hennessy Advisors Trading Up 0.8 %

HNNA stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.00. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,739. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.93 and a 52-week high of $11.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $10.04. The company has a market cap of $67.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 17.12, a quick ratio of 17.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hennessy Advisors Announces Dividend

Hennessy Advisors ( NASDAQ:HNNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Hennessy Advisors’s payout ratio is currently 61.80%.

Hennessy Advisors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Advisors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Advisors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.