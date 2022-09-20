Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 406,100 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the August 15th total of 356,500 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 150,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSII has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance

Shares of HSII stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $26.63. 113,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.81. Heidrick & Struggles International has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $50.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.38.

Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $298.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.54 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 24.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $95,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,505,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,578,000 after purchasing an additional 58,275 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,306,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,262,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,236,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,950,000 after purchasing an additional 46,259 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,600,000 after purchasing an additional 180,830 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,876,000 after purchasing an additional 20,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

