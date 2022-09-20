HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.23-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $834.00 million-$844.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $831.91 million.

HealthEquity Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of HQY traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.81. 15,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,298. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $73.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.51.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a sell rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.36.

In other HealthEquity news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthEquity

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

