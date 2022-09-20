HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,957 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

HBW Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT traded up $4.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $420.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,118. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $418.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $431.72. The company has a market cap of $111.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.92.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

