HBW Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.70. 1,286,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.22.

