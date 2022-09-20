HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $4.72 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 127.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares during the period. Constellation Brands accounts for about 1.2% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,552,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,116,000 after buying an additional 943,872 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,065,000 after buying an additional 496,542 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.88.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

In other Constellation Brands news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at $133,597,461.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at $133,597,461.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $241.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,869. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.59 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.15.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.34%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading

