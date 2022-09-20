HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $3.95 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 119.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,948 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,053 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises approximately 1.0% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,981 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Salesforce by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 558,724 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $141,990,000 after buying an additional 89,315 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Salesforce by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 686,851 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $174,549,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $216,957.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,703.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $216,957.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,703.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,849 shares of company stock valued at $12,359,450 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce Stock Down 2.0 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.21.

NYSE CRM traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $149.79. 326,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,012,599. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.44. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $149.56 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $149.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

