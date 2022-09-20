HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $2.11 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

HBW Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of IJH stock traded down $3.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $237.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,410. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.23. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

