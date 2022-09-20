HBW Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of DGRO traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $47.93. The stock had a trading volume of 81,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,347. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.45. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $56.42.

