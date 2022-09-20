HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys 844 Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 133.3% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:AIRR traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.67. The stock had a trading volume of 967 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,545. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a one year low of $36.11 and a one year high of $47.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.99 and a 200 day moving average of $40.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%.

