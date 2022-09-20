HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys 246,192 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 419.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,192 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 4.4% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $16,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 177,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,829,000 after purchasing an additional 15,349 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 322.4% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,867,000 after purchasing an additional 202,891 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 135,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 32,210 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.89. The stock had a trading volume of 64,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,317. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $52.54 and a twelve month high of $63.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.50.

