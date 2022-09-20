HBW Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPHD stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,285. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.72. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $49.61.

