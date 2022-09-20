Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Short Interest Update

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the August 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 29.8% in the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 17,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Price Performance

Hawthorn Bancshares stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $22.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $155.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.66. Hawthorn Bancshares has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $27.46.

Hawthorn Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Hawthorn Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HWBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.21 million for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 28.79%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

