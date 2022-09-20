Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Short Interest Down 9.3% in August

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the August 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days. Approximately 10.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harbor Custom Development

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Harbor Custom Development stock. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Harbor Custom Development at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

Harbor Custom Development Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ HCDI traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.11. 51,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,408. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Harbor Custom Development has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $3.80.

About Harbor Custom Development

Harbor Custom Development ( NASDAQ:HCDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.10 million. Harbor Custom Development had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Research analysts predict that Harbor Custom Development will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land acquisition, entitlements, development, construction of project infrastructure, single and multi-family vertical construction, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

