Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Increases Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the quarter. Brunswick comprises approximately 1.9% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned approximately 0.26% of Brunswick worth $12,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Brunswick from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Brunswick from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.08.

Brunswick Stock Performance

NYSE BC traded down $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.35. 5,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,306. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $103.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

About Brunswick

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.



