Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $6.32 Million Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned 0.07% of Vail Resorts worth $6,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 833.0% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 12,245 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 16.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 156,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,289,000 after acquiring an additional 22,380 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.3% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 40.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.71.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Vail Resorts Profile

Shares of NYSE MTN traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.03. 1,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,590. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.08. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.03 and a 12 month high of $376.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.22.

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.