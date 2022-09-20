Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,776 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 21,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 763,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,837,000 after purchasing an additional 93,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.84, for a total value of $64,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,623,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,102,769,860.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 753,125 shares of company stock valued at $242,744,201. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded down $3.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $301.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,008. The company has a market cap of $286.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.18. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $220.20 and a 52-week high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.52%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.44.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

